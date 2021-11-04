Royal Bank of Canada Sells 270,809 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270,809 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Masco worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

