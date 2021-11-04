Royal Bank of Canada Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of East West Bancorp worth $35,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 57,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

