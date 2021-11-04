Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 228,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $45,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

