Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $38.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.
NYSE HUN opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
