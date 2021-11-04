Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $38.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

