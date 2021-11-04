FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 856,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 30,546,225 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $167,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $4,924,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 370.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

