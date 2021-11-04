State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.57% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $126,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

