State Street Corp Has $126.76 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $126,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.