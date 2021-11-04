Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.61% of Watts Water Technologies worth $128,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $192.07 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.