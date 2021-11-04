Kylin Management LLC Takes $26.39 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,387,000. Jumia Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Kylin Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kylin Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 170,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,347 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $69.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.