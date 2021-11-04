nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $135,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 24.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $11,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.