Clarkson (LON:CKN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 4,204.03 ($54.93) on Wednesday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,220 ($55.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,819.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,344.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is -1.60%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

