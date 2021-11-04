Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $39,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

