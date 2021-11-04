Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Robert Half International worth $41,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

