GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 7.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $56.72. 7,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,472,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

