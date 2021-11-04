Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €89.96 ($105.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is €82.97 and its 200 day moving average is €85.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.