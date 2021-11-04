SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.64. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $7.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $31.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $29.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.69 to $39.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $755.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $291.62 and a 12-month high of $759.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.83.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.