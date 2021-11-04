Energean (LON:ENOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENOG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 885.50 ($11.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 793.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.86. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 524.20 ($6.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

