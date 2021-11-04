Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,377.50 ($18.00).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO opened at GBX 1,376 ($17.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.