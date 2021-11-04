$21.11 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $21.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.19 billion and the highest is $27.92 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $68.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.68 billion to $76.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.17 billion to $92.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $213.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.28. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $151.17 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

