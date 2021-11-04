Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $10,682,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 345.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

