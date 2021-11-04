Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,152 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $30,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

