Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $23.48. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 23,909 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $8,259,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $4,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.04.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

