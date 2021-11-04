Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,477 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Post by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Post by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Post by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.