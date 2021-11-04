DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

