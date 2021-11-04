Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 23,012 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $36.93 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

