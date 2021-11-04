Gregory M. Glenn Sells 680 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $195.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

