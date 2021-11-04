Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

BKH opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

