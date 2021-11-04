Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

