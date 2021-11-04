Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 127,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of JBT opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

