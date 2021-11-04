Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

