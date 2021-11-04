Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $173.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $169.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $104.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $2,544,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

