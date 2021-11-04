Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 251.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $7,043,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Paper by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in International Paper by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.