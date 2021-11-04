Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.