The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.18.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $340.38 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.46 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.