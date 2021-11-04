Kungsleden AB (publ)’s (KGSDF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Kungsleden AB has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

