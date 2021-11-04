Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 78,491 Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.