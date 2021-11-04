Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,611 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $226.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

