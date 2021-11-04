Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3,031.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $43.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

