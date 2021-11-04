Stifel Financial Corp Has $946,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $575,057. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

NYSE AWR opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

About American States Water

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.