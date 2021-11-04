Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Ingredion by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 629,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

