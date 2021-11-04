Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5,439.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $107.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

