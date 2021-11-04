Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Brigham Minerals worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

