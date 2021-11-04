Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of INTA opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -23.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.