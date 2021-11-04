Amundi Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Amundi acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

