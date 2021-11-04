Amundi Acquires Shares of 224,238 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 224,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 185,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

