Amundi Takes Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,002,000. Amundi owned about 0.07% of Lennox International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

LII opened at $300.00 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.82 and its 200 day moving average is $327.59.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

