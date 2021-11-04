Amundi Takes Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 273,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,654 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.