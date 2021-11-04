Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,787,745 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 188,107.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $96,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32,741.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter.

COMT opened at $36.96 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34.

