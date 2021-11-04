107,536 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.12% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

