Amundi Invests $8.69 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 864,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGRO opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.77.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
