Amundi Invests $8.69 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 864,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.